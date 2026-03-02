Bhubaneswar: Exposing security loopholes at Puri Jagannath temple, a youth reportedly climbed the roof of the shrine’s Lions’ Gate on Monday.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the security arrangement at the temple.

The youth reportedly climbed onto the roof of the Lions’ Gate while chasing a monkey that snatched the vanity bag of a woman at the shrine in the evening.

The security personnel deployed at the shrine were taken aback when they spotted him atop the Lions’ Gate. They breathed a sigh of relief after he descended from the structure safely.

The locals as well as the devotees, meanwhile, blamed laxity on the part of the cops as well as the personnel of the Jagannath Temple Police Service for the incident.

“A transgender had died after jumping from the roof of the Lions’ Gate a few years ago. Today’s incident once again exposed the security loopholes at the shrine. How could someone climb the structure despite the deployment of so many police personnel at the shrine? Who would take the responsibility if there was an untoward incident today,” said a local.