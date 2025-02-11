Bhubaneswar: Even after Utkarsh Odisha Conclave-2025, proposals continue for investment in Odisha, as a Chile-based multinational company (MNC) has expressed its interest to invest in state's renewable energy sector.

According to reports, HIF Global India is keen to invest around 1 billion USD for methanol synthesis project in Odisha as per the regulations set by the government. For this, the company has urged the state government to provide 50 acre of land and basic facilities including water and power supply.

A presentation on e-fuel production was made in this regard in front of Deputy Chief Minister, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Energy Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo at the Lok Seva Bhavan Conference Hall on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary Energy Department Vishal Dev, IPICOL MD Bhupendra Singh Poonia, senior officials of Tata Power and Power Department were present at the meeting.

Odisha is now 100 percent investment-friendly. We are ready to provide all kinds of facilities as per the government guidelines. We have an investment-friendly single window clearance system. You can also use it, Singhdeo said at the meeting.

The company is targetting to produce 3,50,000 tons of e-methanol per annum by reduding 95% carbon emission.

With commencement of the proposed project, over 250 people will get employment opportunities in the operational phase and more than 500 will be employed in the functional phase.

The MNC is currently working in the field of methanol synthesis in countries like the United States of America, Chile, Uruguay, Australia.