Bhubaneswar: In response to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Odisha Government has placed the entire State on high alert, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar shared the update following a high-level security review meeting chaired by Director General of Police YB Khurania.

As part of the heightened security measures, deployment of personnel near key installations, including internal dams and other strategic locations across the State, will be doubled, Kumar said. He added intelligence inputs have been shared with Superintendents of Police in all districts, and further actions will be taken based on how the situation evolves.

A strict vigil has also been imposed along the 11-kilometre coastal stretch of Odisha, with intensified security measures being put in place.

Kumar further stated unauthorised drones, or those operating without proper licences, will be intercepted or taken down if deemed suspicious. Drones flying over designated red zones will be especially targeted.

The ADG confirmed discussions have already been held with the Defence forces and Central intelligence agencies to ensure coordinated action.