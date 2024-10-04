Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has granted permission for the use of DJ music during the upcoming Durga Puja in Cuttack city, with a strict directive that noise levels must not exceed 65 decibels.

The decision came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) addressing concerns about various issues in the city, including noise pollution.

The court had earlier instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cuttack, to submit an affidavit detailing the steps taken to curb noise pollution during the festival.

In addition to the noise control measures, the High Court expressed its displeasure over the poor condition of roads in the city. It ordered authorities to complete the pending roadworks within seven days.

Earlier, the High Court had issued a directive prohibiting the construction of arches on roads during the festival to prevent traffic congestion. The court also ordered the removal of overhead cables and wires that pose potential threats to public safety in the city.