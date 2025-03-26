Bhubaneswar: High drama unfolded outside the Odisha Assembly today as opposition BJD and Congress MLAs tried to break a barricade near the gate while a scuffle ensued between the police and the legislators.

As per reports, the incident took place when the BJD members were going outside the Assembly premises and the Congress legislators were entering.

While the BJD MLAs were heading towards a statue of BR Ambedkar to stage a protest there, the Congress legislators were trying to enter the Assembly premises through the gate. Scores of Congress workers were also accompanying the Congress MLAs.

The BJD members alleged that the cops stopped them as they were heading towards the statue. On the other hand, police allowed two Congress MLAs-- Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Ramesh Chandra Jena-- to enter the premises and stopped 12 legislators of the party, who have been suspended.

Demanding a statement from the Speaker on the issue of the suspension of the 12 Congress MLAs and the alleged assault on them by security personnel, the BJD members today staged a walkout in the Assembly.

Notably, according to Congress MLAs, the security personnel forcibly removed them from the House when they were sleeping near the podium of the Speaker last night as a mark of protest against the suspension and left them on the roadside after allegedly attacking them. The MLAs spent the night as they slept on the street at Lower PMG in front of Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

