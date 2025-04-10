Nayagarh: A serious drinking water crisis is unfolding in Odisha’s Nayagarh district, with increasing reports of high fluoride and iron levels in water causing a surge in kidney-related diseases. In some areas, people are struggling to access clean water, while in others, consuming contaminated water has led to serious health issues.

The situation has steadily worsened and spread across several blocks of the district. Daspalla, Gania, Ranpur, and Bhapur blocks are among the worst affected.

According to reports, villages in Bhapur block, such as Bitipur, Fategarh, Rakama, Bhapur, Kainthapokhari, Podasahi, Talamala, Madhapur, Patharachhakda, and Dhanchangada, are experiencing the issue severely. High fluoride and iron levels in drinking water have led to widespread dental problems and a rise in kidney disease cases. In Dhanchangada alone, more than 30 people have reportedly died from kidney disease over the past few years, and 16 others are currently undergoing treatment.

In Daspalla block's Gobardhanpur village under the Nachhipur panchayat, the number of kidney disease patients is steadily rising. Within the last three years, two residents have died, and six others are now suffering from the disease.

Similar complaints have emerged from Nuasahi village in Banshgada panchayat, Narasinghpur in Talakani panchayat, and Ward-15 of the NAC area of Mathapadar in Ranpur block. Gania block is also witnessing a growing number of kidney patients, with villages like Dashipur, Dankarisahi, Chamundia, Raigadia, Rajingi, and Dhobaborei in the grip of fear. Reports suggest that nine deaths linked to kidney disease have occurred in these villages over the past year alone.

Despite recurring complaints, no permanent solution has been put in place. Speaking on the issue, Subas Swain, Assistant Engineer of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department, said water samples from affected areas are regularly collected and sent to labs in Nayagarh and Daspalla for testing. If high fluoride or iron content is confirmed, residents are advised not to use the water. The department is also planning to take further steps to ensure access to safe drinking water in the affected regions.