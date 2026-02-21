Bhubaneswar: During the 44th meeting of the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA), chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, 10 industrial projects with a total investment of ₹44,241.97 crore were approved. The projects are expected to generate 8,765 employment opportunities across eight districts of Odisha.

The approved projects span key sectors such as rare earth manufacturing, semiconductors, cement, automobile and auto-components, telecom infrastructure, and power and renewable energy. They will be established in Khordha, Koraput, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Puri, Nayagarh, Kalahandi and Deogarh districts.

The Chief Minister said the state is shifting its focus from traditional industries to new-age, technology-driven sectors.

“Through these strategic HLCA approvals, we are creating opportunities for emerging businesses, strengthening advanced manufacturing and renewable energy capacity, and accelerating our journey towards a ‘Samruddha Odisha’ by 2036,” he stated.

Project details

In the semiconductor sector, ASP Semicon Private Limited will set up a semiconductor memory chip module plant in Khordha with an investment of ₹4,620 crore, creating 2,500 jobs.

In the rare earth segment, Magnova Private Limited has proposed an investment of ₹1,050 crore in Khordha to establish an integrated high-performance magnet manufacturing facility.

Bharat Forge Limited will invest ₹3,000 crore in Dhenkanal to establish an automotive, aerospace and defence components manufacturing unit. The project is expected to generate 1,000 employment opportunities and strengthen Odisha’s position in high-precision engineering.

The cement sector will see significant expansion, with NCL Industries Limited investing ₹2,000 crore in Koraput and Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd setting up an integrated cement plant in Malkangiri with an investment of ₹2,000 crore. Together, these projects are expected to create around 2,000 jobs in southern Odisha.

Renewable sector attracts big investment

In the renewable energy sector, Adani Hydro Energy Twelve Limited will invest ₹9,731.47 crore in Nayagarh, while Sangamam CD Hydro Consortium will invest ₹9,000 crore in Koraput. Greenko OR01 IREP Private Limited has proposed an investment of ₹7,506.94 crore in Kalahandi, and Jindal Green PSP Two Private Limited will invest ₹3,711.56 crore in Deogarh to set up pumped storage hydro power plants.

In the telecom infrastructure sector, Shreetech Data Limited-CLS will invest ₹1,622 crore to establish a cable landing station in Puri. The project is expected to enhance digital connectivity and position Odisha as a strategic data gateway on the eastern coast.

Highlighting the state’s investment strategy, the Chief Minister emphasised a three-pronged action plan: targeted investor outreach to secure high-value projects, ensuring speed and ease of clearances through a robust system backed by strict Service Level Agreements (SLAs), and reducing project turnaround time by empowering field-level mechanisms to swiftly resolve bottlenecks.

He asserted these coordinated efforts would help Odisha remain a preferred destination for global investment.