Bhubaneswar: In response to the recent alleged suicide of a Nepali girl student in the hostel of the KIIT University here, the Odisha government has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the matter and identify those responsible.

This was informed by Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj in the Odisha Assembly today while replying to a question by MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati.

The committee, chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, includes the Principal Secretaries of the Women and Child Development Department and the Higher Education Department. It was formed on February 18, 2025.

On the evening of February 18, 2025, the Director of the Higher Education Department and the Secretary inspected the KIIT campus hostels, both boys' and girls', to review the measures taken by the university authorities for the safe return of Nepali students, the minister said.

The Chief Minister and the Higher Education Minister held discussions with the Nepalese Ambassador and senior officials, assuring them that students would not face any hindrance in continuing their education safely within the university campus.

On February 19, 2025, at 4 PM, the high-level committee visited the boys' and girls' hostels, as well as the central library, to assess the situation. The committee members interacted with hostel inmates and urged them to resume their academic activities while also requesting them to call their friends back to the university.

To ensure the safe return of students, a 24x7 helpline desk was set up by the Higher Education Department on February 19, 2025. This desk, equipped with four landline numbers and a WhatsApp number, became operational from the evening of the same day.

On February 21, 2025, eight KIIT officials, including the Founder, appeared before the high-level committee at the State Guest House for questioning. Meanwhile, some KIIT employees were suspended for misconduct. Following interrogations, ten individuals, including those involved in hostel administration, were arrested. Further, on February 27, 2025, six KIIT officials were summoned to appear before the high-level committee.

To safeguard students’ academic interests and resume classes smoothly, the Higher Education Department has constituted a special committee comprising two senior professors from Utkal University and two from Rama Devi Women's University. This committee will visit KIIT every 15 days for the next three months to monitor the academic environment and then continue with monthly visits, the minister said, adding that the Commissionerate Police’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.