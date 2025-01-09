Bhubaneswar: Hansita Abhilipsa and Anil Mohanty, the accused duo in the high-profile fraud case in Odisha, burst into tears today as police took them on remand for a day to grill the two in connection with the offence.

"We have been trapped. We are innocent. We urge for proper investigation of the matter," the two said before reporters.

The Twin City Commmissionerate Police had raided the office of the accused in the city and seized laptops, computers, and mobile phones. The devices have been sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) for examination.

The cops had also searched the apartment of the two in Patia, where they were allegedly residing as a live-in couple.

On the other hand, the Income Tax (IT) department has provisionally attached four flats and five luxury vehicles of the accused.

While investigation revealed that Hansita is the wife of one Saroj Kumar Sahoo, Anil was managing her wealth.

During searches, the IT department officers found four flats and five luxury vehicles in the names of Hansita, Saroj, and Anil.

Though the officers questioned Saroj regarding the source of money, he was unable to give a satisfactory answer.

Notably, Hansita and Anil were arrested for allegedly orchestrating a fraud scheme that targeted prominent builders, mining operators, multinational corporation owners, and businessmen in Bhubaneswar.

Hansita allegedly defrauded the victims by identifying herself as an associate of top politicians and bureaucrats of Odisha.

Hansita and Anil were running an office on Infocity-Nandankanan Road. Claiming that she has links to high-ranking officials in Odisha, she promised to secure tenders for the victims.

The whole matter came to the fore after a complaint was lodged by a mine owner, leading to the arrest of Hansita and Anil.

Hansita reportedly doctored photographs to appear alongside influential figures. Using these photos, she lured wealthy businessmen, especially from the mining and construction sectors, into her trap.