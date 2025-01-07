Bhubaneswar: The Income Tax Department today conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations linked to Hansita Abhilipsa and Anil Mohanty, as part of an ongoing investigation into a high-profile fraud case in Odisha.

As per reports, the raids were carried out at Hansita’s residence and office premises. The officials were reportedly scrutinizing financial records and account transactions.

Preliminary reports suggest that Hansita’s recent purchases of luxury vehicles without loans have brought her under the scanner of the IT Department over unaccounted wealth suspicion.

On the other hand, a Special Crime Unit found a locked room on the ground floor of the office building. Suspecting that many important documents were inside the room, the investigators decided to enter it by breaking the lock.

The Twin City Commmissionerate Police have already arrested Hansita and Anil for allegedly orchestrating a fraud scheme that targeted prominent builders, mining operators, multinational corporation owners, and businessmen in Bhubaneswar.

Hansita allegedly defrauded the victims by identifying herself as an associate of top politicians and bureaucrats of Odisha.

Hansita and Anil were running an office on Infocity-Nandankanan Road. Claiming that she has links to high-ranking officials in Odisha, she promised to secure tenders for the victims.

The whole matter came to the fore after a complaint was lodged by a mine owner, leading to the arrest of Hansita and Anil.

Hansita reportedly doctored photographs to appear alongside influential figures. Using these photos, she lured wealthy businessmen, especially from the mining and construction sectors, into her trap.