Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police seized two more luxury cars belonging to Hansita Abhilipsa, an accused in a high-profile fraud case in Odisha.

The police seized luxury cars bearing Rgd. Nos -- OD02CS7777 and OD02M7777 -- of Porsche amd Jaguar models during investigation into a fraud case.

Total, three luxury cars of Hansita have been seized so far. On Friday, the police had seized a luxury car (Mercedeze) owned by the woman accused.

Hansita Abhilipsa and her aide Anil Mohanty were arrested for allegedly orchestrating a fraud scheme that targeted prominent builders, mining operators, multinational corporation owners, and businessmen in Bhubaneswar. They were cheating by posing as kin of PK Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the police had raided an office of the accused duo in Bhubaneswar and seized laptops, computers and mobile phones. The devices have been sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratoy (SFSL) for examination. They also searched a flat near Patia where they were allegedly residing as a live-in couple.

On the other hand, the Income Tax (IT) department has provisionally attached four flats and five luxury vehicles of the accused.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Hansita is the wife of one Saroj Kumar Sahoo and Anil was managing her wealth.

During searches, the IT department officers found four flats and five luxury vehicles in the names of Hansita, Saroj, and Anil.

Hansita, a native of Kalahandi district, Hansita holds degrees in rural management and MA in sociology. She allegedly defrauded many by identifying herself as an associate of top politicians and bureaucrats of Odisha.

Reports said that Hansita and Anil were running an office on Infocity-Nandankanan Road. Claiming that she has links to high-ranking officials in Odisha, she promised to secure tenders for the victims.

The whole matter came to the fore after a complaint was lodged by a mine owner, leading to the arrest of Hansita and Anil.

Hansita reportedly doctored photographs to appear alongside influential figures. Using these photos, she lured wealthy businessmen, especially from the mining and construction sectors, into her trap.