Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commmissionerate Police today arrested a woman accused of orchestrating a fraud scheme that targeted prominent builders, mining operators, multinational corporation owners, and businessmen in Bhubaneswar.

The accused, Hansita Abhilipsa, allegedly defrauded the victims by identifying herself as an associate of top politicians and bureaucrats of Odisha.

As per reports, Hansita and her accomplice Anil Mohanty were running an office on Infocity-Nandankanan Road. Claiming that she had links to high-ranking officials in Odisha, she promised to secure tenders for the victims.

The whole matter came to the fore after a complaint was lodged by a mine owner, leading to the arrest of Hansita and Anil.

Hansita reportedly doctored photographs to appear alongside influential figures. Using these photos, she lured wealthy businessmen, especially from the mining and construction sectors, into her trap.

Police are now investigating whether others were involved in the offence.