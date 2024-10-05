Bhubaneswar: The Hockey India League (HIL) is set to make a historic comeback after a 7-year hiatus, with the 2024-25 edition beginning December 28, 2024.

The HIL 2024-25 will feature 8 men’s and 6 women’s teams, introducing the women's league in the HIL framework, providing women athletes a powerful platform to showcase their prowess.

This monumental expansion is a testament to Hockey India’s commitment to fostering both male and female talent in the sport, elevating the status of Indian hockey on a global scale, Hockey India stated in a release.

Odisha will host the HIL 2024-25 at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. While the opening ceremony is scheduled to take place in Rourkela, the matches will be played at two venues -- Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

The women’s league final has been scheduled for 26th January 2025 in Ranchi and the men’s final will be held on 1st February 2025 in Rourkela. Each match will result in a winner, with shootouts being introduced for tied games to ensure every encounter concludes decisively.

Hockey India revealed the men’s and women’s franchises that will compete in this edition of the league:

List of Men’s Franchises and their Owners

Chennai – Charles Group Lucknow – Yadu Sports Punjab – JSW Sports West Bengal – Shrachi Sports Delhi – SG Sports and Entertainment Odisha – Vedanta Limited Hyderabad – Resolute Sports Ranchi – Navoyam Sports Ventures Private Limited

List of Women’s Franchises and their Owners

Haryana – JSW Sports West Bengal – Shrachi Sports Delhi – SG Sports and Entertainment Odisha - Navoyam Sports Ventures Private Limited

Two of the women’s franchises will be announced shortly after the closure of legal proceedings in the coming days.

Notably, the players’ auction for the HIL 2024-25 will be held from 13th to 15th October in New Delhi. Each franchise will build a 24-player squad, consisting of at least 16 Indian players (with a mandatory inclusion of 4 junior players) and 8 international stars. This balanced approach is designed to nurture local talent while adding international flair to the competition.

Each franchise owner expressed their enthusiasm for being part of this landmark edition of the HIL.



Speaking on the occassion, Jose Charles Martin, Chairman and MD of Charles Group said, "It’s an absolute honour to be part of this historic moment, where we unite our passion for hockey with the spirit of Tamil Nadu. Our team is not just about winning matches but about inspiring the next generation of athletes, building a legacy of excellence, and making our state proud on the national stage. Together, we will elevate hockey to new heights and make Tamil Nadu a true powerhouse in the sport."



Dr. Raghavpat Singhania and Madhavkrishna Singhania, owners of Yadu Sports and esteemed promoters of JK Cement Ltd said, “We are immensely proud to have acquired the Lucknow franchise in the Hockey India League. We firmly believe in the power of sports to drive nation-building and inspire the youth. Hockey, with its deep-rooted legacy in India, holds a special place in our hearts. Uttar Pradesh, the home of legends like Dhyan Chand and K.D. Singh, has always been an integral part of our family’s history, and we are excited to give back by bringing a hockey team to the passionate fans of Lucknow."



Parth Jindal, Founder, JSW Sports said, “Indian hockey has always had a special place in my heart, and when the chance to own a team in the Hockey India League arose, we were always going to be a part of it. The sport is undergoing a revival in the country, and we believe we have what it takes to further that charge. The states of Punjab and Haryana have been a factory when it comes to producing champion athletes, and specifically talented hockey players, and through our teams, we want to reiterate the contribution of these states to the hockey ecosystem in our country. The role of our teams will extend beyond the league, and we cannot wait for this journey to begin."



Rahul Todi, Managing Director, Shrachi Sports said, “We are excited to partner with the Hockey India League for this season and look forward to a long-term relationship with our franchise, the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. We are optimistic about the performance of both our men’s and women’s teams in this tournament. Tournaments like the HIL play a crucial role in providing top-notch infrastructure and exposure for India’s hockey talent.”



Mahesh Bhupathi, CEO, SG Sports and Entertainment said, “We Are excited to be part of the new wave of Hockey fever in the country and are confident that Hockey India League (HIL) will grow rapidly in the first few seasons.”



Nitin Tiwari, COO Mines, Vedanta Limited said, “We have a deep connection with Odisha for more than two decades and Odisha is a pioneer in promoting the sport nation wide. We are extremely humbled to have been given this opportunity to collaborate for the Kalinga Lancers team and we are extremely proud to represent and salute all the living legends and veterans of Indian sports here. As the next step forward, we are going to create history going forward again just like Kalinga Lancers created last time. To ensure this we are going to work very meticulously based on government support and living legends’ support and guidance.”



Alok Sanghi, MD, Resolute Sports & Co-founder, Share Square said, “We are thrilled to be part of the HIL. Hockey is the national sport of our country. With India winning back to back Olympic medals in Tokyo and Paris for the first time since 1972, we believe that Hockey in India is making a come back to its glorious past. We believe that Indian hockey is now poised to take the next step in creating long term growth of this sport. HIL will provide another opportunity to the youth to enhance their skills. As we step into the future together as stakeholders, I wish everyone all the very best!”



Sanjeev Srivastava, Managing Director, Navoyam Sports Ventures Private Limited said, “Hockey is the emotional sport of India and this is a period of revolution. With 14 teams joining the league, there is no stopping it now. The time has changed now and if the youth connects with the Hockey India League there will be nothing better than that. And with our women’s hockey team from Odisha, we aim to make the logo and name the team such that it connects with Odisha.”