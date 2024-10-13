Bhubaneswar: Amit Rohidas from Odisha was sold for ₹48 lakh during the Hockey India League Player Auction 2024/25.

Tamil Nadu Dragons bought Rohidas during the first half of Day 1 of the auction. Eight franchises are participating in the auction process which is being held on October 13, 14 and 16.

Star drag-flicker and Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh (₹78 lakh) emerged as the costliest buy in the first half. Gurjant Singh was the first buy at ₹19 lakh. Both the players were acquired by Soorma Hockey Club, owned by JSW Sports.

Abhishek became the second-most expensive buy, acquired by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for ₹72 lakh, while Hardik Singh went to UP Rudras for ₹70 lakh.

Other notable buys from the first lot included Jugraj Singh (for ₹48 lakh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), and Sumit (for ₹46 lakh to Hyderabad Toofans).

Meanwhile, among the overseas goalkeepers, Ireland's David Harte was the top buy, with Tamil Nadu Dragons winning the bid for ₹32 lakh. Germany's Jean-Paul Danneberg (for ₹27 lakh to Hyderabad Toofans), the Netherlands' Pirmin Blaak (for ₹25 lakh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), and Belgium's Vincent Vanasch (for ₹23 lakh to Soorma Hockey Club) were also acquired. Indian goalkeepers Suraj Karkera was acquired for ₹22 lakh by Team Gonasika, and Pawan for ₹15 lakh by Delhi SG Pipers.

Full List of Players Sold in the first half of Day 1

1. Gurjant Singh - Soorma Hockey Club - ₹19 lakh

2. Mandeep Singh - Team Gonasika - ₹25 lakh

3. Manpreet Singh - Team Gonasika - ₹42 lakh

4. Sukhjeet Singh - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers - ₹42 lakh

5. Amit Rohidas - Tamil Nadu Dragons - ₹48 lakh

6. Nilakanta Sharma- Hyderabad Toofans - ₹34 lakh

7. Sanjay - Kalinga Lancers - ₹38 lakh

8. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay - UP Rudras - ₹28 lakh

9. Vivek Sagar Prasad - Soorma Hockey Club - ₹40 lakh

10. Hardik Singh - UP Rudras - ₹70 lakh

11. Harmanpreet Singh - Soorma Hockey Club - ₹78 lakh

12. Sumit - Hyderabad Toofans - ₹46 lakh

13. Abhishek - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers - ₹72 lakh

14. Jugraj Singh - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers - ₹48 lakh

15. Krishan B Pathak - Kalinga Lancers - ₹32 lakh

16. Shamsher Singh - Delhi SG Pipers - ₹42 lakh

17. Jarmanpreet Singh - Delhi SG Pipers - ₹40 lakh

18. Rajkumar Pal - Delhi SG Pipers - ₹40 lakh

19. David Harte (IRL) - Tamil Nadu Dragons - ₹32 lakh

20. Jean-Paul Danneberg (GER) - Hyderabad Toofans - ₹27 lakh

21. Oliver Payne (GBR) - Team Gonasika - ₹15 lakh

22. Pirmin Blaak (NED) - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers - ₹25 lakh

23. Tomás Santiago (ARG) - Delhi SG Pipers - ₹10 lakh

24. Vincent Vanasch (BEL) - Soorma Hockey Club - ₹23 lakh

25. Suraj Karkera - Team Gonasika - ₹22 lakh

26. Pawan - Delhi SG Pipers - ₹15 lakh