Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday watched a special premier show of the Hindi film ‘Godaan’ at his official residence, a day ahead of its nationwide release.

After watching the full film, CM Majhi informed the media persons that the Hindi movie Godaan will be made tax-free after its release in Odisha.

In another key announcement, the Chief Minister declared that the state government will set up two dedicated research centres, ‘Go Asundhan Kendra’ for indigenous cow breeds and cow-based products. A detailed project report (DPR) for the initiative will be prepared within the next three months.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Godaan brings to light a historical truth linked to the cow protection movement and the sacrifices made by priests and social reformers during that period.

“Through this film, an important chapter of history has been presented with clarity and purpose,” he said.

Praising the film for its strong social message, the Chief Minister said it effectively highlights India’s cultural values, Sanatan traditions, and the significance of cow protection in Indian society.

Majhi also noted that the film beautifully portrays the central place of the cow in Sanatan Dharma, Indian family values, and cultural traditions.

He added that the storyline also exposes how certain elements misuse gaushalas for personal gain and how illegal activities threaten India’s cultural and social fabric.

Emphasising the educational value of the film, CM Majhi said it will help inculcate moral values and cultural awareness among children and families.

“The film presents family traditions and values in a way that will positively influence society, especially the younger generation,” he said.

Referring to health and sustainable living, the Chief Minister spoke about the benefits of traditional practices such as Panchagavya, including curd, ghee, cow urine and other cow-based products.

He said adopting such practices can help reduce dependency on pesticide-laden food and contribute to a healthier, disease-free India. The Chief Minister further stated that a strong Cow Protection Law will be introduced in Odisha in the future.

“The government is committed to strengthening cow protection. If required, we will also hold discussions with the Centre to ensure effective legal and institutional support,” he said.

Urging people to watch the film with their families, CM Majhi said 'Godaan' not only offers meaningful entertainment but also inspires viewers to take a positive pledge towards cultural preservation, cow protection, and rural self-reliance.

Notably, ‘Godaan’ tells the story of Surbhi, an Indian cow who transforms a modern scientist's beliefs. Her presence leads to discoveries in Panchgavya-based medicine, sustainable living, and the spiritual science behind cow reverence.