Cuttack: Choklate Productions' historical play 'Ahe Nilashaila' will be staged at the Bali Jatra in Cuttack, this year.

The play will be performed at the Akshaya Mohanty Mancha on November 17 (Sunday) from 7 PM.

Directed by eminent theatre director Lala Biren Ray, 'Ahe Nilashaila' has been staged at various venues in the past. The play has received an overwhelming response from the audience.

'Ahe Nilashaila' depicts how the then Gajapati King Ramachandra Deva had to undergo untold miseries for protecting Lord Jagannath from the evil eyes of Naib Nazim. Its story is partially inspired by Sahitya Akademi Award-winning Odia author Surendra Mohanty’s famous novel ‘Nila Saila’.

The script of the play has been written by eminent playwrights Shankar Prasad Tripathi and Dr. Pratima Hota.