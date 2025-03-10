Bhubaneswar: The vibrant festival of Holi will be celebrated across Odisha on March 15, 2025 (Saturday), as per the official government calendar. A day before Holi, Dola Purnima will be observed on March 14, 2025 (Friday).

Significance of Holi in Odisha

Holi, the festival of colours, symbolizes the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. While it is widely celebrated across India, Odisha has its own unique traditions that blend devotion and cultural festivities. The festival is deeply associated with Lord Krishna and Radha, and it carries forward the centuries-old tradition of playing with colours in a joyous and harmonious manner.

Holi also coincides with Dola Purnima, a festival dedicated to Lord Krishna. It is observed on the full moon day in the month of Phalguna and holds great religious significance in Odisha. During this time, devotees carry idols of Radha and Krishna in beautifully decorated palanquins (Dola Bimana) and take them around villages and towns amidst chanting and devotional songs.

Rituals and Celebrations

The festivities in Odisha start with Dola Purnima, during which devotees worship Lord Krishna and participate in grand processions. The rituals include:

Dola Melana: A gathering of devotees and deities from different temples at a common place, where they perform kirtans (devotional songs) and rituals.

Smearing of Gulal: People apply gulal (coloured powder) on each other as a symbol of love and harmony.

Swinging the Deity: The idols of Radha and Krishna are placed on swings and worshipped with offerings of prasad and flowers.

Burning of Holika (Holika Dahan): On the eve of Holi, people perform Holika Dahan, symbolizing the victory of good over evil, inspired by the legend of Prahlad and Hiranyakashipu.

Colour Play on Holi: On the day of Holi, people smear each other with natural colours, sing traditional songs, and enjoy festive delicacies.