Chhatrapur (Ganjam): A Home Guard recruitment drive in Odisha turned tragic today after an aspirant collapsed during the physical endurance test in Chhatrapur, Ganjam district.

The candidate, identified as Shibram Pradhan from Tulasipalli under Tarasingh police limits, fell ill while taking part in a sprint. He was first rushed to the Chhatrapur Sub-Divisional Hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital when his condition worsened. Despite efforts, he succumbed during treatment.

Following the incident, the ongoing recruitment test was suspended. Police officials said a fresh date for the test will be announced later.

This is not the first such tragedy in the recruitment process. On May 21, another aspirant, Deepak from Narayanpur in Rayagada district, died after complaining of uneasiness during a physical test in Gajapati’s Betaguda. On the same day, Sulanta Misal also collapsed after a 2-km run and died during treatment at the Paralakhemundi hospital.