Paralakhemundi: A physical examination for Home Guard recruitment in Odisha's Gajapati district turned tragic on Thursday when a candidate died and seven others were hospitalised after collapsing during the running test.

As per reports, the incident occurred on a 2-kilometre stretch between Ranipenth and Padmapur, where candidates were undergoing a physical fitness test as part of the recruitment drive. Eyewitnesses said several participants began collapsing midway through the run.

The deceased has been identified as Sulant Mishal, a resident of Parisal village in Gajapati district. Sulant collapsed just 30 seconds before completing the test. He was immediately rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Paralakhemundi in an ambulance, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Seven other candidates who also fell unconscious during the test were brought to the same hospital for treatment.

Further investigation into the circumstances leading to Sulant’s death and the condition of the other candidates is underway.