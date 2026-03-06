Bhubaneswar: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated a milk processing plant of the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED) in Tangi area of Khurda district.

The newly-inaugurated plant can process 30,000 litres of milk daily. It will produce milk, curd, butter milk, lassi, butter, cheese and paneer, said the OMFED.

“The new plant at Chandeswar in Khurda will process the milk collected from thousands of farmers of Tangi, Ranapur, Balugaon, Chilika and Banapur. It will play a crucial role in the economic development of Khurda district,” said the milk federation.

As many as 2,37,500 milk farmers of 4,421 milk cooperative societies in 12 districts of Odisha have been associated with the OMFED, which was formed in 1980s.

The federation is now collecting around 6 lakh litres of milk from the farmers daily and has recorded a turnover of Rs 1,050 crore in 2025-26 fiscal.

“We have altogether 12 plants across the state. These plants can process 9.70 lakh litres of milk daily. The plant at Arilo in Cuttack is the biggest and it is processing 5 lakh litres of milk per day. The process is on to set up a 20-tonne capacity milk powder plant in the state,” stated a senior official of the OMFED.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik among others present during the inauguration of the new OMFED plant in Khurda.