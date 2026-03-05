Bhubaneswar: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 199 projects worth around Rs 3,300 crore in Odisha on March 6 (Friday).

Shah will inaugurate 69 projects worth Rs 1,159.03 crore and laid foundation stones for 130 others worth Rs 2,116.06 crore in the state.

The Union Minister will dedicate to the nation the Sulphuric Acid Plant (SAP-III) installed at IFFCO's Paradip plant.

Similarly, Shah will subsequently launch several important initiatives related to the cooperative sector at the IDCO Exhibition Ground in the capital city. These include the release of the State Cooperative Policy, signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of a School under Tribhuvan Cooperative University, an MoU for the revival of Badamba Sugar Industries, and the dedication of 1,567 Common Service Centres operated by PACS/LAMPS.

In addition, the programme will include the virtual inauguration of need-based infrastructure for 141 PACS, launch of the RCS Office Portal, digital launch of the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) portal of National Cooperative Organics Limited, and the launch of “Coop Marque” developed by National Cooperative Exports Limited as well as “Savidya”, an AI-enabled multilingual digital learning platform.

Initiatives related to OMFED will also be presented during the programme to strengthen the dairy sector, and registration certificates will be distributed to two milk producer cooperative societies. Grants will also be released to beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Kamdhenu Yojana, and an MoU will be signed with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for the upgradation of a Training and Demonstration Centre.