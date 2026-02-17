Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Odisha on March 7 for a one-day tour, during which he will attend the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Raising Day celebrations at Mundali in Cuttack district.

Official sources said Shah will travel to Mundali to participate in the Raising Day event at the CRPF campus.

During his visit, the Home Minister is also likely to review the ongoing anti-Naxal operations in the state and assess the preparedness and deployment of CRPF personnel.

Discussions are also expected to focus on the rollout and enforcement of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the state.

This will be the Union Home Minister’s first visit to Odisha in 2026.