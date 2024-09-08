Dhenkanal: Sexual assault on a 22-year-old homeless woman in Bhapur police limits in Dhenkanal district has shocked many in the area.

Seven youths have been allegedly assaulting the woman sexually for past few months. During late night hours, the youths used to gangrape the woman in the abandoned Anganwadi centre where she was staying with her father. The sufferings of the woman have mounted further as she is seven-month pregnant.

The woman’s father is having severe mental health complication due to which he could not save his daughter from the ordeal.

After human rights activist Jayanta Kumar Das brought to the notice of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Dhenkanal Sadar Police has swung into action.

The police have detained four persons for questioning and launched an investigation into the matter. Police officer Deepak Kumar Lenka said other accused in the case will soon be caught. The police will send the women’s father, who is mentally unstable, to an old age home, he added.

In his petition, the rights activist has demanded a compensation of ₹10 Lakhs for the victim woman as per the Odisha Victims Compensation Scheme, 2018 and rehabilitation for her.

He also urged the NHRC for an action against the negligent authorities, including the police and District Legal Services Authority.

The woman was sent to the One Stop Centre (Sakhi Kendra) of Dhenkanal on September 6.