Jakarta: BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, a member of the All-Party Parliamentary delegation part of Operation Sindoor outreach, on Saturday inaugurated the 'Biju Hall' of the Indian Embassy in Jakarta, and unveiled a commemorative plaque of late Odiya leader Biju Patnaik, who played a key role during Indonesia's independence struggle.

Patnaik received the highest civilian award of 'Bintang Jasa Utama' and Honorary citizenship of Indonesia, 'Bumi Putra', for his role in the independence struggle of the Southeast Asian country.

Sarangi, Bhubaneswar MP, also interacted with the members of the Odiya Samaj during the visit.

The BJP MP is a part of the JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha-led delegation, that is in Indonesia to present India's anti-terror stand.

On Friday, the Indian parliamentarians met members of the Golkar and Nasdem parties of Indonesia, apprising them of the events following the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The parties fully condemned the terrorist attack and said that the situation arising from the attacks caused pain and sorrow in their hearts.

The delegation had focused and lively interactions with the press and media at the Embassy of India in Jakarta. The delegation briefed the Indonesian media on India's 'new normal' against cross-border attacks, zero tolerance for terrorism, and all-party resolve to stand united in all matters of national interest.

Several journalists from global media houses also attended the interactive session.

This was followed by an engaging interaction with prominent business and community leaders of the Indian diaspora associations at the Indian Embassy.

A minute of solemn silence in remembrance of the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack was observed at the event.

"Speaking to the audience, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Head of the Parliamentary delegation, highlighted India's relentless efforts towards combating terrorism and ensuring peace and development. The delegation commended the Indian diaspora globally and in Indonesia for upholding the principles of tolerance, pluralism, and unity; and urged them to stand resilient against terrorism and for amplifying the national resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms," stated the Indian Embassy in Jakarta.

The delegation earlier visited Gandhi Memorial Intercontinental School in Jakarta and paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and planted tree saplings as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative.

They also interacted with the Committee Members of Gandhi Seva Loka Association and called upon the values of truth, justice, unified action, and unwavering courage in the face of national challenges, principles that Mahatma Gandhi espoused.

Furthermore, they met with KH Ulil Abshar Abdalla, Chairman of the Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board (PBNU), and Kholili Kholil, Committee Member of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) in Indonesia -- the world's largest Islamic organisation and sought their unwavering support against violence and religious extremism.

Condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, KH Ulil said he felt the pain of India and called for India and Indonesia to walk hand in hand to promote peace and economic development.

As peace-loving countries with the largest Muslim populations with shared values of Unity in Diversity or "Binneka Tunggal Ika" practised as state policy as well as in daily lives, the leader of the delegation urged NU leaders to support India and condemn cross-border terrorism to give a strong message to the world.

After successfully completing their engagements in Singapore, South Korea, and Japan, the delegates are in Indonesia to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism to the Indonesian leadership.

