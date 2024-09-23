Bhubaneswar: Amid much hue and cry by various organisations including political parties over the alleged assault on Major and his fiancee inside a police station in Bhubaneswar, the victim's father expressed his hope to get justice for her daughter after meeting Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here today.

"We are hopeful to get justice as the present government has ordered a judicial probe and court-monitored Crime Branch investigation into the matter. I thank CM Mohan Majhi for the judicial inquiry order showing concern about the incident. The justice will be done in a time-bound manner," said Antaryami Pradhan, Retired Brigadier and victim's father after a meeting with the CM at Lok Seva Bhawan.

At the meeting, Pradhan also requested the CM seeking action as per the law against people who are circulating several videos showing 'rude behaviour' by her daughter at Bharatpur Police Station.

"Culprits are trying to assassin my daughter's character through such video clips on social media after they were suspended from duty. I have requested the government to take action as per the law in this regard. Also, I sought protection for my daughter, who is running a restaurant, at her workplace. The CM has assured to direct the local police to provide necessary security to her," Pradhan told the media.

The CM today met the victim, her father, the Army Major and retired Army officials' association members at Lok Seva Bhawan after ordering a judicial probe under Justice Chittaranjan Das.

He requested the probe team to submit the report within 60 days (two months).

The government has also requested the Orissa High Court to expedite the court-monitored Crime Branch investigation into the matter.

On Sunday, Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida along with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan had met with the victim Army officer and his fiancee and discussed the matter at the state guest house. The woman's father and other retired Army officials were present during the meeting at the state guest house.

After holding discussion with cabinet colleagues, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Advocate General Pitambar Acharya, DGP Odisha Police, Y.B. Khurania and other senior officials at the Lok Seva Bhawan here late Sunday evening, the CM ordered a judicial probe into the incident.

As per the reports, an Army Major attached to the 22nd Sikh regiment in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal and his fiancee were assaulted by police at Bharatpur Police Station on September 15. The couple had visited the police station to lodge a complaint against some miscreants over an incident of a road rage during wee hours.

The Army officer was allegedly beaten up by the on-duty police officials while three female cops dragged his fiancee into a cell of the Police station. Some male cops, including the ex-Inspector in charge of the Bharatpur Police Station reportedly thrashed and molested her at the police station.

As many as five police officials including Bharatpur PS IIC Dinakrushna Mishra have been placed under suspension by the state police following widespread furore over the incident.