Bhubaneswar: Despite early onset of monsoon and thunderstorm activities in parts of Odisha, hot and humid weather conditions still prevail particularly in coastal belt of the state.

However, the weather condition is likely to change after two days and rain is on the cards for several places during Snana Jatra, a significant festival of Lord Jagannath in Puri.

The regional meteorological centre forecast rain at several places in Odisha for five days starting today.

According to Bhubaneswar MeT, the Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through 17.0°N/55°E, 17.5°N/60°E, 18°N/65°E, 18.5°N/70°E, Mumbai, Ahilyanagar, Adilabad, Bhawanipatna, Puri, Sandhead Island, 23.5°N/89.5°E, Balurghat, 30°N/85°E.

Also an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal at 5.8 km above mean sea level.

The MeT issued yellow warning of thunderstorm till June 12.

June 8

1) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri.



2) Hot and humid weather conditions very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

June 9

1)Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhargarh.



2) Hot and humid weather conditions very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

June 10

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Deogarh,Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

June 11

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, and Dhenkanal.

June 12

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh,Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.