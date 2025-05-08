Bhubaneswar: With increase in temperature following a brief lull, hot and humid weather condition returned Odisha severely affecting normal lives.

According to Bhubaneswar MeT, such weather condition is likely to continue till May 14 and heat wave is on the cards from May 10.

The regional meteorological centre has issued yellow alert for several districts for seven days starting today.

May 8: Hot and humid condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurdha, Cuttack, and Jajpur.

May 9: Hot and humid condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurdha, Cuttack, and Jajpur.

May 10: Heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Boudh, Bolangir, and Sambalpur.



Hot and humid condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurdha, Cuttack, and Jajpur.

May 11: Heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Boudh, Bolangir, Sundargarh and Sambalpur.



Hot and humid condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurdha, Cuttack, and Jajpur.

May 12: Heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Boudh, Bolangir, Sundargarh, Nayagarh, and Sambalpur.



Hot and humid condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurdha, Cuttack, and Jajpur.

May 13: Heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Boudh, Bolangir, Sundargarh, Nayagarh, and Sambalpur.



Hot and humid condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurdha, Cuttack, and Jajpur.

May 14: Heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Boudh, Bolangir, Sundargarh, Nayagarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Deogarh and Sambalpur.



Hot and humid condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurdha, Cuttack, and Jajpur.