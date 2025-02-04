Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced the provision of House Rent Allowance (HRA) and a hike in other allowances for the Fire Services personnel in the state.

As per the announcement, the diet allowance has been raised from Rs 900 to Rs 1,400. Similarly, the motorcycle allowance for firefighters has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 1,050, the mobility allowance from Rs 150 to Rs 300, and the risk allowance from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000.

The revised allowance structure will benefit as many as 6,085 Fire Service personnel across the state.