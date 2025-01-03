Bhubaneswar: Fragrance of Odisha’s aromatic rice will fill the kitchens of households in Dubai as the Odisha Government has decided to export this delectable rice variety to the UAE city.

This will also benefit the paddy farmers of the State to get the right price for their agricultural produce.

In presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha-based Kanak Bioscience and Research Private Limited has signed MoUs with two Dubai-based companies for export of aromatic rice in Bhubaneswar.

The Kanak Bioscience and Research has signed the agreements with Dubai-based Unify Trading and Axjiaa Solutions LLC.