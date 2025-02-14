Bhubaneswar: Hockey India has announced that all tickets for the men’s and women’s matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will be free of charge. The matches are scheduled to take place between February 15 and 25.

To facilitate smooth entry for fans, tickets can be secured online via www.ticketgenie.in by registering details to receive a virtual ticket. This system eliminates the need for physical ticket redemption, ensuring hassle-free access to the venue on matchdays.

How to Book Free Tickets

Fans eager to witness the action live at Kalinga Stadium can book their free tickets by following these simple steps:

1. Visit https://ticketgenie.in/ticket/FIH-Hockey-Pro-League-2024-25 webpage of Ticketgenie website.

2. Select the matchday.

3. Click 'RSVP' option.

4. Select the stand of your choice.

5. Select the number of tickets you want to book.

6. Provide contact information and click 'Confirm' to book free tickets.

7. A QR code will be visible in the Ticketgenie mobile app on the matchday. Present the QR code at the stadium entrance for scanning to gain entry.

Participating Teams

The Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 will witness top hockey teams from around the world battling it out. The men’s teams include England, Spain, Germany, Ireland, and India, while the women’s teams feature Germany, England, Netherlands, Spain, and India. Each team will play twice during this stage of the tournament.

India’s campaign begins on February 15, with the Women’s Hockey Team taking on England in their first match, followed by the Men’s Hockey Team’s opening game against Spain on the same day.