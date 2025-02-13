Cuttack: The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will host two matches of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2025 on February 16 (Sunday).

Match Schedule:

Punjab De Sher vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs

Time: 02:00 PM to 06:00 PM

Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers

Time: 06:30 PM to 10:30 PM

Ticket Price: Rs 150

How to Book Tickets:

Tickets for the two matches can be booked online by visiting ticketgenie.in.

1. Visit ticketgenie.in

2. Click CCL banner on the top part of the website.

3. Select Cuttack section.

4. Click 'Book Now'.

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and his actor son Arjun Kapoor have met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and invited him to the CCL matches at the Barabati Stadium.

They urged the Chief Minister to grace the occasion as chief guest.