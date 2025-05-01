Cuttack: The results of the Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) Examination 2025, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, will be declared tomorrow, May 2.

Per official sources, the results will be announced at 4 PM. Students can access their results online from 6 PM onwards by visiting the official BSE Odisha website: www.bseodisha.ac.in.

Along with the AHSC results, the Board will also release the results of the State Open School Certificate Examination 2025 (1st) and the Madhyama Examination 2025.

This year, more than 5.12 lakh students appeared for the High School Certificate exam, held between February 21 and March 6.

Students can also receive their results via SMS by typing OR10<RollNo> and sending it to 5676750.

The Board also directed heads of educational institutions to download the tabulation register from the official website starting at 7 PM tomorrow. This will enable schools to facilitate the form-filling process for students appearing in the Supplementary HSC Examination 2025.