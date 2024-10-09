Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha has extended the last date for enrollment of Class-IX students for the High School Certificate (HSC) Examinations, 2026.

The BSE, Odisha, today sent a letter in this regard to all District Education Officers (DEOs) in the state .

“The last date for enrollment of Class-IX students for HSC Examination, 2026 has been extended up to 11.45 pm on October 22,” said the BSE Controller of Examinations in the letter.

The BSE Controller of Examinations has asked the DEOs to intimate the extension of the last date for enrollment of Class-IX students to all headmasters of schools under their respective jurisdictions.