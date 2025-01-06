Bhubaneswar: Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra inaugurated three new parks in the Odisha capital here today.

Mahapatra, who is also the Chairman of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), inaugurated a musical fountain at APJ Abdul Kalam Park in the city here.

Bhubaneswar-Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, BDA vice-chairperson Thirumala Naik and senior officials were present on the occasion. The Minster witnessed the musical fountain show at APJ Abdul Kalam Park and interacted with park visitors.

Three new parks have been set up in the capital city as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance green spaces and community facilities for the residents, said the civic authorities in a statement.

K7 Kalinga Nagar Park

Once an underutilized urban space, the K7 Kalinga Nagar Park has been transformed into a vibrant hub for recreation and relaxation. Spread over 4.7 acres of land, the park features lush flower beds and fruit orchards that invite visitors to connect with nature. A dedicated children’s play area equipped with modern facilities promotes creativity and physical activity, while an open gym caters to fitness enthusiasts.

The park also boasts a jogging track and a versatile sports court, supporting activities such as basketball and skating. Designed to encourage community bonding, the park provides a space where families can gather, neighbours can connect, and residents can enjoy outdoor pursuits. It stands as a model for incorporating green spaces into urban living.

Smart Park-4 at AG Colony

Located at the AG Colony, the park, spread over 2 acres of land, integrates three segments to foster fitness, cultural activities, and community gatherings. The first segment features a festive ground for events and celebrations, encouraging cultural engagement.

A second section is dedicated to children, with safe play areas and sports courts to inspire social interaction and physical development. The final segment houses a modern sports facility with advanced fitness resources, aiming to nurture a vibrant sports culture among residents. Together, these features create a dynamic and inclusive environment, promoting well-being and community spirit.

Anant Vihar Phase III Park

Situated in Pokhariput area, this compact 0.8-acre Pocket Park transforms a modest urban space into a serene green retreat. The park includes a children's play area, an open gym, and a jogging track, promoting an active lifestyle for people of all ages.

With its lush landscaping, vibrant greenery, and seasonal blooms, the park not only enhances the neighborhood's aesthetic appeal but also fosters community connections. It serves as a peaceful spot for relaxation, meditation, and fitness activities, embodying the potential of small green spaces to improve urban living.

Musical Fountain at APJ Abdul Kalam Park

The musical fountain at APJ Abdul Kalam Park combines water, light, and music in a synchronized display that captivates visitors. Situated amid sprawling lawns and an amphitheater, the fountain elevates the park’s charm and makes it a must-visit destination.

The 20-minute show depicted the art, culture and tradition of Odisha through light and sound show.

The park also includes amenities such as an open library and cafeteria, encouraging community interaction. By blending recreation, health, and cultural engagement, the park honors Dr. Kalam’s legacy and enriches the lives of citizens.