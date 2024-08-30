Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid foundation stone of a state-of-the-art wholesale fish market in Odisha’s Balasore district.

The Prime Minister laid foundation of the hygienic fish market at Bahrda in Basta area of Balasore through virtual mode.

The 2,500-tonne capacity fish market will come up on 20 acres of land with an expenditure of Rs 78.25 crore under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) of the Centre.

The construction work of the project will be completed by June, 2026. The wholesale fish market will have all modern facilities including laboratory, vendor shops, rest & packing room, loading & unloading bay, blast room, chiller plant, security barrack, parking lot, solar system and fire safety arrangement.

The fish market will facilitate trading of marine, brackish and inland fish in a single window to promote export potential, said Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik.

Odisha, with its 7.07 lakh hectare inland and 4.81 lakh hectare brackish water areas, is the 4th largest fish producing state in the country, he added.

Among others Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Balasore MP Manas Kumar Dutta, Basta MLA Subasini Jena and Balasore Collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas were present on the occasion.