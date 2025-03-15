Mohana: A hunter died after his gun accidentally went off, hitting himself while he was out hunting wildlife in a forest under Mohana police limits in Odisha's Gajapati district.

The deceased person has been identified as Harischandra Bhuyan of Sindhiba village under Rayagada police limits in Gajapati district.

Harischandra used to sell date palm sap at Kunkuni Padasahi village in last two months.

According to reports, Harischandra along with a few villagers had been to a nearby forest for hunting last evening. He was found dead under a hill with gunshot injuries today morning.

The prima facie suggested that he was killed by bullets fired from his own gun.

However, police initiated investigation to ascertain the cause of death. In connection with the case, police detained the deceased person's relative and a villager for questioning.