Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has signed an agreement to operate hydrogen-powered buses in the state.

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed on Monday between NTPC Limited, GRIDCO Limited and Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) for the implementation of Green Energy Technologies in Odisha. This collaborative effort aims to implement innovative green energy technologies in the state with a primary focus on revolutionizing the public transport system.

NTPC will focus on hydrogen production, GRIDCO will ensure renewable energy supply, and CRUT will manage the operations of the hydrogen-powered buses.

Initially, three hydrogen fuel cell buses will be deployed by the NTPC. These buses are designed to replace traditional diesel buses, providing a sustainable alternative to public transport.

The specification for the three fuel cell green buses includes a seating capacity of 42 passengers and a 150 kW drive motor having an 80 kW fuel cell capacity. Each bus has a fuel capacity of 58 kg, offering a mileage of 12 km per kg having a range of 600 km.

NTPC will establish a hydrogen production plant at the Gadakana depot of CRUT using the existing Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) for green hydrogen generation. This will support the clean energy requirements of the hydrogen buses.

The Energy Department has requested the GA & PG department to lease 2 acres of land to NTPC Renewable Energy. GRIDCO will provide connectivity for 2 MW to the nearest substation, including the fixed cost and security deposit and facilitate the supply of potable water (12 CUM/ day).