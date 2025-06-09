Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Dhiman Chakma, an IAS officer of the 2021 batch and the Sub-Collector of Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10 lakh from a local businessman.

According to a press release issued by Odisha Vigilance, Chakma had demanded a total bribe of ₹20 lakh from the businessman, allegedly threatening to take action against his business if the demand was not met. Left with no alternative, the complainant approached the anti-corruption agency, which laid a trap on the night of June 8.

Chakma was caught red-handed at his government residence in Dharamgarh while accepting ₹10 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe. Vigilance officials said the entire amount was recovered from his possession in the presence of witnesses. A chemical test conducted on his hands confirmed contact with the bribe money.

Following the arrest, simultaneous raids were carried out at Chakma’s government residence and office. During the search, unaccounted cash amounting to ₹47 lakh was recovered from his official quarters. As he failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the large amount of cash, it was seized by the Vigilance team.

Chakma was arrested and produced before the Vigilance Court in Kalahandi. A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Chakma, who originally joined the Odisha cadre as an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer in 2019, later cleared the civil services examination and was appointed as an IAS officer in the same cadre in 2021. He took charge as Sub-Collector of Dharamgarh in January 2024.