Bhubaneswar: IAS officer Satyabrata Rout has been appointed as the Secretary of Odisha Legislative Assembly.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department today issued a notification in this regard.

Rout, a 2013 batch IAS officer, was earlier working as the Additional Secretary to the Works Department in Odisha.

“Satyabrata Rout, IAS, Additional Secretary to Works Department, is appointed as Secretary, Odisha Legislative Assembly,” said the notification.

It is worth mentioning here that the Budget Session of Odisha Assembly is scheduled to begin on February 13.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the Budget for 2025-26 financial year on February 17.

The General Discussion on the State Budget is scheduled to be held in the House on February 20 and 21. The Appropriation Bill will be tabled on March 29.

The Budget Session of the Assembly will conclude on April 5.