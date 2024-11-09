Bhubaneswar: The state government today effected a minor reshuffle in the IAS cadre by appointing new Secretaries to two departments in Odisha.

Several senior officers also got additional responsibilities in the bureaucratic reshuffle.

Girish SN, a 2002-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department, said a notification issued by the General Administration Department.

Girish SN got the new assignment upon his return from the central deputation.

Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, a 2008-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Handloom, Textiles & Handicrafts Department.

The 2008-batch IAS officer has also been given the additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Excise Department in Odisha, added the notification.

She was earlier working as the Special Secretary to Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department with additional charge of CEO, ORMAS.

As per the notification, Deoranjan Kumar Singh (1993 batch), Additional Chief Secretary to Revenue and Disaster Management Department with additional charge of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), has been assigned the additional charge of Chairman, Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC).

Electronics & Information Technology Department Principal Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev, a 1996-batch officer, has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary to Energy Department, said the notification.

Sanjay Kumar Singh (1997 batch), Principal Secretary to Rural Development Department with additional charge of Principal Secretary to Information and Public Relations Department, has been allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department.

Similarly, Sports and Youth Services Department Principal Secretary Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma has been given the additional charge of CMD, OPTCL.