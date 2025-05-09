Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today effected a minor reshuffle in the IAS cadre.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department has issued a notification in this regard.

The state government has appointed Sanjay Kumar Singh, a 1997-batch IAS officer, as the Principal Secretary to Works Department, said the notification.

Singh has replaced incumbent Vir Vikram Yadav, who was allowed to go on deputation to the Centre.

Singh has been allowed to hold the additional charge of Principal Secretary to Information and Public Relation Department, and Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department, added the notification.

The senior IAS officer was earlier working as the Principal Secretary to Rural Development Department in the state.

Yadav, a 1996-batch IAS officer, will take charge as Additional Secretary to Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The state government has allowed Commercial Taxes and GST Commissioner Yamini Sarangi to remain in additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Rural Development Department.