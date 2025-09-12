Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Friday carried out a minor reshuffle in the IAS cadre, assigning new responsibilities to four officers.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department:

Vijay Amruta Kulange, IAS (2013 batch), has been appointed as Director of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Service, Cuttack, with additional charge as Managing Director of OMFED, Bhubaneswar. He was earlier serving as MD, OMFED, with additional charge of Director, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Service.

Premjit Nayak, IAS (SCS-2014), Director, AYUSH, has been appointed as Additional Secretary to Government in the ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department.

Anjana Panda, IAS (SCS-2015), Additional Secretary in the Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department, has been posted as Director, AYUSH, Bhubaneswar.

P. Anvesha Reddy, IAS (RR-2017), Excise Commissioner, Odisha, Cuttack, will continue to hold additional charge of Inspector General of Registration, Odisha, Cuttack.