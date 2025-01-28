Bhubaneswar: In the Orissa Rural Housing Development Corporation (ORHDC) corruption case, the Vigilance Court, Bhubaneswar today convicted seven persons including IAS Vinod Kumar. With this, Kumar is convicted for 11th time involving corruption in ORHDC.

The Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar awarded rigorous imprisonment to the convicts for a period of three years. The court also directed the six ORHDC officials convicted in the case to pay a penalty of ₹50,000 each.

The seven convicts are Vinod Kumar, Former Managing Director, ORHDC, Bhubaneswar; Swosti Ranjan Mohapatra, Ex-Company Secretary; Pradeep Kumar Rout, Ex-Accounts Officer; Satya Prakash Behera, Ex-Junior Loan Officer; Janendra Swain, Ex-System Analyst; Umesh Chandra Swain, Ex-Recovery Assistant, all of ORHDC, Bhubaneswar and Lingaraj Patra, Managing Director, M/s City Builders and Developers Pvt Ltd, Bhubaneswar.

The seven persons were charge sheeted by the Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar TR No.34/2010 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988/120-B/468/471/420 IPC.

The six ORHDC had shown undue official favour to Patra in the matter of illegal sanction and disbursement of loan in the guise of individual loanees based upon fake and forged documents, violating all the guidelines and norms causing wrongful loss to ORHDC.