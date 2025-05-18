Puri: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), with assistance from Puri police, has reportedly questioned local YouTuber Priyanka Senapati over her connection with Jyoti Malhotra of Haryana, who was arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan.

According to reports, Priyanka came in contact with Jyoti through YouTube, following which the two became friends. The central agency is now examining the nature of their relationship and communication, seeking to determine whether Priyanka had any direct involvement or knowledge of Jyoti’s alleged espionage activities.

As per highly-placed sources, a special team led by the Puri SP has been formed. The Odisha Police is in touch with the Haryana police. Priyanka was being questioned at an undisclosed location.

Meanwhile, Priyanka took to Instagram to clarify that she had no awareness of Jyoti’s alleged links with foreign intelligence.

"Since many people are asking, let me clear it first. Jyoti was just a friend of mine and I came in contact with her through YouTube. I was unaware of anything which she is accused of. I would have not been in touch with her if I knew she was spying for an enemy country. I knew her professionally through content creation and was personally shocked to hear this. If any investigative agencies wish to cross-question, I would provide full cooperation. Nation is above all. Jai Hind," Priyanka posted on Instagram.

Notably, the Haryana Police have arrested six people, including Hisar-based YouTuber and travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra, on charges of spying and passing sensitive information to Pakistani operatives. Jyoti, who visited Pakistan twice in 2023, was sent to a five-day police remand. She was linked to a spy network in Haryana and Punjab.

According to the first information report (FIR), the travel blogger visited the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023, where she came into contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, a staffer. She has been accused of sharing sensitive information regarding Indian locations and was used to project Pakistan on social media in a positive light.

Danish, who has since been declared persona non grata by the Indian government and expelled on May 13, introduced her to multiple intelligence operatives based in Pakistan.

Investigators say she also entered into an intimate relationship with an intelligence operative and travelled to Bali in Indonesia with him.

During Danish’s stay in Delhi, she was allegedly in regular touch with him. During her trips to Pakistan, she reportedly met with Pakistani intelligence officers and began supplying them with sensitive information on Indian military installations and movements.

She allegedly used encrypted messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat to communicate and saved contacts of Pakistan’s ISI under fake names in her phone to conceal their identity.

Jyoti, who was running a YouTube channel named ‘Travel with Jo’, has been booked under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

