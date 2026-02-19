Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Utkal University in the Odisha capital here have laid a set of guidelines for the students to maintain discipline on the campus.

As per the guidelines, valid ID cards have been made mandatory for the students on varsity premises.

The security personnel have been given a free hand to check the ID cards of students on the premises of the university.

“If someone is found without a valid ID card and a genuine purpose on the premises of the Utkal University, he would be declared as an ‘unauthorised person’ and handed over to the police,” said an official of the varsity.

Restrictions on unauthorized loitering

The authorities have declared the varsity campus as a ‘zero tolerance place’ to check the use of tobacco and intoxicants, including e-cigarette.

“The consumption of liquor, tobacco and other intoxicants have been prohibited on the varsity campus. Strict action will be taken against any violation in this regard,” added the official.

In addition to this, the authorities have restricted unauthorized loitering on the campus. “No one will be allowed to create indiscpline and destroy the study environment on the campus. It is mandatory for all students to adhere to the guidelines. The violators will face stern action,” said the official.