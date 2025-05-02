Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has ordered a probe into the reports that surplus neem wood (sacred Daru) from Nabakalebar rituals at Puri Jagannath temple were taken to Digha in West Bengal for construction of idols for a newly-built temple.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan has asked Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief Arabinda Padhee to conduct a probe in this regard.

“The SJTA has been directed to conduct a probe and reveal the truths to the people of Odisha as well as the devotees of Lord Jagannath. Appropriate action should be taken against anyone found guilty in this connection,” read the letter.

There were media reports that surplus neem wood from 2015 Nabakalebar rituals at Puri Jagannath temple had been taken to Digha for construction idols for newly-inaugurated ‘Jagannath Dham Culture Centre’ at the West Bengal town.

Ramakrushna Dasmahapatra, senior Daitapati servitor at Puri Jagannath temple, reportedly told some media channels in West Bengal that he had taken the surplus neem wood from the 12th century shrine to Digha for construction of idols.

However, Dasmahapatra, later, clarified that he had not said so to any media channel. "This is a false report. I have never told this to any news channel. My statements might have been morphed or intentionally edited. One thing, I told the media people that neem wood idols were consecrated at the newly-built temple at Digha," he said.

As per reports, a few servitors of Puri Jagannath temple, including Dasmahapatra, had attended the inauguration of Digha temple recently.