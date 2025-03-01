Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government appointed IFS Officer Suresh Pant as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF).

The 1990-batch Odisha cadre IFS Officer will assume the office of PCCF and HoFF, Odisha, replacing the 1988-batch IFS Officer Debidutta Biswal.

Currently, the IFS Officer is serving as the Managing Director (MD) of Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) Ltd since 2021.

Pant hails from Uttarakhand and completed MSc in Physics. Prior to joining OFDC, he served as the Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF) Bhawanipatna Circle in Kalahandi district from November 24, 2015 to July 22, 2018. Later, he was posted as the RCCF, Berhampur Circle on July 25, 2018.