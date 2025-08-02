Bhubaneswar: The state government today effected a minor reshuffle in the Indian Forest Service (IFS) cadre in Odisha by transferring five officers.

The Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department of the state government has issued a notification in this regard.

As per the notification, Jagayandatt Pati, a 2012 batch IFS officer, was transferred and posted as RCCF, Koraput Circle. He was earlier serving as the DFO, Athagarh Forest Division.

Kalunge Gorakh Waman (2013 batch), who was earlier serving as DFO of Sambalpur Forest Division, has been transferred and posted as Director, Horticulture.

Jadhav Sudarshan Gopinath (2018 batch) has been posted as DFO, Sambalpur Forest Division. He was earlier serving as DFO, Mangrove Division, Rajnangar, in Kendrapara.

Varadaraj Gaonkar (2022 batch) has been appointed as the DFO, Mangrove Division, Rajnagar.

Rashmi G (2022 batch), who was earlier serving as DFO of Titlagarh division, has been transferred and posted as DFO, Deogarh Forest Division, said the notification.

Karthick V (2009 batch), the in-charge CCF (P&SM) at the office of PCCF, Odisha, has been given the additional responsibility of in-charge CCF (ME&IV) till further orders.