Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today effected a major reshuffle in the Indian Forest Service (IFS) cadre in the state by transferring 15 officers.

The Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department of the state government issued a notification in this regard.

As per the notification, Prem Kumar Jha, a 1993-batch IFS officer, has been appointed as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW) of Odisha with additional charge of Managing Director (MD), Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) Ltd.

Jha was earlier working as Director, Environment-cum-Special Secretary to Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department.

Uma Nanduri, a 1993-batch officer, has been appointed as the PCCF Kendu Leaf (KL). Nanduri returned to the Odisha cadre after completing the central deputation recently.

Similarly, K. Murugesan (1994 batch) has been appointed as Additional PCCF, FD-cum-Nodal Officer, FC Act. Murugesan was earlier working as Member Secretary, SPCB, Odisha.

Manoj V. Nair (2001 batch) has been appointed as the Director of Nandankanan Biological Park with additional charge of CEO, CAMPA, said the notification.

G. Rajesh (2001 batch), former Director of Mines in the state, has been posted as Director, Environment-cum-Special Secretary to Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department.

Besides, M. Yogajayananda (2005 batch) has been posted as the RCCF, Bhubaneswar Circle with additional charge of Chief Executive, Chilika Development Authority (CDA).