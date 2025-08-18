Bhubaneswar: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will offer various courses including postgraduate diplomas, diplomas and MBA in Odia language. An MoU in this regard was signed between the Higher Education Department of the Odisha government and IGNOU on June 9.

As part of the agreement, the textbooks and course materials of Diploma in Early Childhood Care and Education (DECE), offered by IGNOU, have been translated into Odia. The Odia course material and textbooks were formally released by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj today.

Previously, IGNOU was offering DECE course in English, Hindi and Tamil. Henceforth, the course will also be available in Odia.

The DECE is a one-year diploma course, open to students after completion of Plus-II. The programme primarily focuses on early childhood education, child health and nutrition.

Along with textbooks, students will be provided with audio cassettes and video tutorials. Both theory and practical components have been incorporated, enabling students to gain not only academic knowledge but also hands-on experience.

“Introduction of DECE in Odia is a welcome step. This will particularly benefit Anganwadi workers and trainers, as well as pre-school educators who can pursue the course in their mother tongue (Odia). The curriculum in Odia will make learning simpler and more accessible. The course will also be useful for individuals and organisations interested in child education and nutrition, voluntary organisations and private playschools,” said Parida.

Speaking on the occasion, Higher Education Minister Shri Suryabanshi Suraj opined that early education forms the foundation of the entire education system. Strengthening of the early education system ensures a strong education framework as a whole.

“The DECE course offered by IGNOU will help develop the skills of educators, trainers and workers engaged in early education, enabling them to provide learning through simple and practical methods. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emphasises strengthening of the early education and promoting education up to higher levels in the mother tongue. Learning in one’s mother language fosters creativity and strengthens grassroots education, ultimately achieving the goal of Education for All,” he said.

The Anganwadi workers, who have enrolled themselves into the DECE course, joined the event virtually and expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Parida, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and IGNOU officials for the initiative.

Higher Education Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aravind Agrawal, Women & Child Development Department Director Monisha Banerjee and IGNOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Uma Kanjilal among others were present at the event.